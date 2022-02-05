Ekiti: Ex-governor, Oni dumps PDP

Former Ekiti State Governor, Segun Oni has withdrawn his membership from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Spokesman of Segun Oni Movement, Mr Adebayo Jackson, confirmed this in a telephone chat with our correspondent in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital, on Saturday.

Jackson stated that the decision of Oni and thousands of supporters to leave PDP was taken at a stakeholders’ meeting held at Oni’s residence in Ifaki-Ekiti, Ido/ Osi Local Government Area of the state.

Oni has, however, not indicated the party he would be pitching his tent with, although speculation is rife that the ex-governor may join All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to contest the governorship poll.

“Ekiti people will not leave Oni alone to go like that because they can’t see any other person that can deliver what Oni has been doing for them.

“So, it is the voice of the people and not the voice of anybody. As it is now, both PDP and APC will be contesting against the people of Ekiti. And the symbol of the people of Ekiti State is Engr. Oni,” Jackson said.

Also speaking, former Director of Segun Oni Campaign Organization, Hon. Lanre Ogunsuyi said the former governor’s exit was informed by a high degree of injustice melted to Oni by some powerful forces in the party during the January 26, primary election.

We have just said bye-bye to PDP and oga thanked all the people that worked with him and dissolved all the structures that ran the purported primary in PDP. What we have now is a confluence of people called the Segun Oni Movement. By next week, we should have sorted ourselves out in line with the INEC timetable.

“It is normal to speculate about politicians especially a politician of Oni’s stature. He is a former governor and he has just left PDP. What is certain is that we have left PDP but we are not certain about where we are going.

On why Oni left PDP, he said, “Because PDP is a cult. Oni has been consistent in the search for truth. Truth in Nigerian politics means you will be persecuted and all that and that is all that has been happening. When you are consistently in the search of truth, fair play, those things have no value in Nigerian politics”, he said.

