Ekiti elects first female speaker after Aribisogan gets impeached

Barely after six days in office, the Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Gboyega Aribisogan, was on Monday impeached from office and suspended indefinitely by 17 lawmakers for blocking the passage of the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Bill.

Aribisogan was immediately replaced by the Assembly Chief Whip, Rt. Hon. Olubunmi Adelugba from Emure Constituency who was unanimously elected the new speaker by all the 17 lawmakers present at a plenary presided over by Deputy Speaker Hakeem Jamiu.

The oath of office and the oath of allegiance were subsequently administered to Mrs Adelugba, who became the first female speaker in the history of the Ekiti State House of Assembly since the return to democracy in 1999.

Thanking her colleagues for finding her worthy to be elected, the new speaker promised not to take the trust and confidence reposed in her for granted. She later adjourned sittings of the House indefinitely.

Six other lawmakers in the Assembly were also slammed with suspension for compromising the process of the election that produced Aribisogan as the speaker on November 15, among other alleged unpatriotic and unparliamentary conducts capable of threatening the peace of the state.

Aribisogan and the six erring lawmakers were subsequently barred from the vicinity of the Ekiti State House of Assembly Complex within 1.5 km radius for their acts which, according to their colleagues, offend the provisions of the House Standing Rules and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...