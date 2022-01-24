Eguavoen steps down as Eagles coach after AFCON exit

Augustine Eguavoen has stepped down as the interim coach of the Nigeria national team, the Super Eagles.

This follows the team’s 1-0 defeat to Tunisia in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 clash on Sunday.

Eguavoen had led the three-time champions to three straight wins in the group phase against Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau.

However, they fell short against a Covid-stricken Tunisian team in the knockout stages.

“What happens next is that I’m the interim coach and Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

“I will go back to my position and allow the NFF (to) make a decision on the way forward,” Eguavoen said after the match.

The NFF announced Jose Peseiro as the new permanent coach before the AFCON kicked off.

He may be in charge when the Eagles take on Ghana in the 2022 qualifiers playoffs in March.

