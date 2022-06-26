Sunday, June 26, 2022
Ego Boyo Shades Charles Okpaleke Over Glamour Girls Remake

Ego Boyo is one of the people not feeling Charles Okpaleke’s attempts at remaking Nollywood classics.

The veteran actress took to Twitter to shade the filmmaker who has made a passion project of remaking classic Nollywood films like Living in Bondage, Nneka The Pretty Serpent and most recently, Glamour Girls.

Ego Boyo seemed totally unimpressed with the new Glamour Girls film and did not hesitate to tweet her sentiments.

“#leaveourclassicsalone or at least do the work to make them worth watching,” she wrote.

