Ego Boyo is Tired of Creatives Who Want You to Kiss their Ass: “This Industry Exhausts Me”

Ego Boyo has never been one to shy away from speaking her mind about the conduct of her colleagues in the Nigerian movie industry.

Last time, she noted that the industry is filled with cliques. Now, she says they simply want you to kiss their ass rather than do their jobs.

“This industry exhausts me.. these people want you to fawn over them and kiss a*** instead of just being professional and doing their job!!” she writes, adding, “Genuinely tired of the antics one is expected to resort to. Must we be friends to do the work or get work?”

And scriptwriter Dami Elebe agreed with her.

See the tweets:

This industry exhausts me.. these people want you to fawn over them and kiss a*** instead of just being professional and doing their job!! Genuinely tired of the antics one is expected to resort to

Must we be friends to do the work or get work? — Nwakaego Boyo 🇳🇬 (@OfficialEgoBoyo) February 15, 2022

