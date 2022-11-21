Ego Boyo, Bikiya Graham-Douglas & More Crown 2022 BEETA Playwright Competition Winner

It was a day filled with euphoria and many smiling faces, waiting in anticipation of who would come out triumphant at the grand finale of Beeta Playwright Competition on November 18, 2022. Despite 794 entries across Nigeria and in the diaspora — including UK, USA and Canada, just 10 people made it to the finale of which Yemi Akande, of “THE MASK WE WEAR” emerged, the winner of the 5th edition of Beeta Playwright Competition.

With Yemi Akande securing the win, the sum of One Million Five Hundred Thousand Naira, a Laptop and other benefits were bestowed on him. Gloria Asoloko, playwright of “DUSK TO DAWN” emerged the first runner up while Chetachu Igbokwe, playwright of “BROTHER BROTHER” made it as the second runner up.

Earlier this year, Beeta Universal Arts Foundation made an announcement calling for applicants for the 5th edition of Beeta Playwright Competition (BPC) themed ‘ Our Story Our Voices’ and with over 700 entries made across Nigeria and the diaspora including UK, USA and Canada, this year’s edition of the competition stood different.

Award-winning actress, producer and Founder of Beeta Universal Arts Foundation, Bikiya Graham Douglas who welcomed everyone that attended the event, congratulated the 10 finalists who made it to the end of the competition declaring all of them winners as it was a very competitive year.

The fifth edition of the Beeta playwright competition 2022 was judged by the legendary Professor Ahmed Yerima, Veteran Actress and producer Ego Boyo, Shaibu Husseini, Ibiso Graham-Douglas , Ayo Jaiyesimi and Kenneth Uphopho whose decisions helped make this edition a successful one.

In partnership with MTN Foundation, Chairborne Global Services Limited, Paperworth Books Limited, Century Group among others, the Beeta Playwright competition (BPC) is an annual competition initiated by Beeta Universal Arts Foundation (BUAF) and founded by award-winning actress and producer Bikiya Graham-Douglas. The competition creates opportunities for emerging Nigerian resident and diaspora Playwrights between ages eighteen and forty.

The last four editions have produced Our Son the Minister by Paul Ugbede, Jagaba by Abdul Qudus-Ibrahim, Daughters of the East by Chioma Achalugo Ezekobe and Black Dust by Temilolu Fosudo.

