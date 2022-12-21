Search
EFCC’s Bawa praises Buhari at meeting of Islamic Countries

News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari on the corruption fight in Nigeria.

Bawa presented the country’s statement at the ongoing first ministerial meeting of the Anti-Corruption and Law Enforcement Authorities of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Founded in 1969, the OIC is an intergovernmental organization consisting of 57 member states; 48 are Muslim-majority.

The 2022 gathering in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, endorsed the Makkah Al-Mukarramah Convention which expects members to prioritize intra-OIC cooperation.

Bawa said corruption has no borders and affects all countries, urging governments to strengthen their collaboration.

The EFCC chief said corruption weakens state institutions and governance, deepens poverty, and undermines economic, peace and sustainable development.

Bawa, who spoke on behalf of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), told the gathering that President Buhari came to power based on his vow to tackle corruption.

“The current government mounted a vigorous anti-corruption campaign…and has achieved significant successes, through the recovery and return of stolen assets as well as jailing and prosecution of many officials accused of corruption.”

Bawa said Nigeria introduced a number of legal measures including the whistle-blower policy which encouraged patriotic citizens to provide valuable information.

The policy contributed to the arrest, prosecution and recovery of stolen public funds, he added.

Bawa said the government was committed to empowering the EFCC, ICPC, Police, legislature, judiciary, the media and civil society to join the battle.

The anti-graft czar assured that the commission was available to share its experiences with OIC member states.

