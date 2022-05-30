EFCC uncovers another N90bn stolen by suspended Acountant-General Ahmed Idris

The ongoing investigations involving the suspended Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has uncovered yet another humongous sum of stolen N90 billion.

This makes it a total of N170 billion stolen by Idris within a space of six years, The Nation is reporting.

Idris has also opened up on some top government officials allegedly involved in some of the shady transactions.

The EFCC has reportedly grilled a Permanent Secretary in connection with some deals in which he was implicated and by yesterday, arrested Abdulaziz Yari a former governor of Zamfara State as a suspected accomplice.

The anti-graft agency is also closing in on a minister who is fingered in the allegations against the suspended AGF.

There are indications that the AGF had made a commitment to the EFCC to refund some cash to the coffers of the government.

“So far, the EFCC chairman Abdulrasheed Bawa and his team have made substantial progress. This is one of the biggest scandals that Bawa’s administration has uncovered.

“Based on preliminary investigation, the suspended AGF will account for N170billion. Detectives are still digging more into his activities while in office.

“Since his arrest on May 16th, he has made useful disclosures including some suspicious accounts and transactions,” a source revealed, as per TheNation.

It was gathered that the AGF has also made available a list of government officials having to do with some financial activities in OAGF.

“As part of his disclosures during the investigation, a Federal Permanent Secretary was invited and interrogated by the EFCC last week.

“The Permanent Secretary is presently on bail and his movement restricted to Abuja. The Permanent Secretary has made a useful statement to investigators.

“A minister was also implicated. We have to verify whether or not the links with the minister were real or maybe the suspect was just desperate to rope in others,” the source added.

Recall that Idris was arrested on May 16 after shunning about 80 invitations by the EFCC in connection with diversion of funds and money laundering activities to the tune of N80 billion at first before this recent discovery of N90 billion.

The commission’s verified intelligence showed that the AGF raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates.

The funds were laundered through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja.

Idris who is still in EFCC custody has been reportedly offered bail but is yet to perfect his bail conditions.

