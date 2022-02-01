EFCC slaps N2.9bn fraud charge against Rochas Okorocha

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed a 17-count charge to the tune of N2.9 billion against a former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha.

Okorocha, in the charges filed on Monday at the Federal High Court in Abuja, was accused of conspiring with others, including a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and five companies to steal from public coffers.

Others listed as respondents to the suit are Anyim Nyerere Chinenye, Naphtali International Limited, Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited, Consolid Projects Consulting Limited, Pramif International Limited, and Legend World Concepts Limited.

The charges were filed about the same time Senator Okorocha was declaring his intention to run for the office of the president in 2023.

The accused persons were alleged to have stolen the said amount belonging to Imo State and local government areas in the state in contravention of the Money Laundering Act 2011.

The charges claimed that the stolen funds were diverted between October 2014 and February 2016 from the Imo State Government House’s account and Imo State Joint Local Government Project’s account.

