EFCC seizes Obiano’s passport as ex—Anambra governor regains freedom

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has finally released the embattled former governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano.

The immediate past governor, who was nabbed by the anti-graft agency a few hours after handing over to the current governor, Prof Charles Soludo last week, was given an administrative bail on Wednesday evening.

And Daily Trust reports that Obiano’s passport was seized by the EFCC as part of his bail condition.

Obiano was nabbed on Thursday at the Lagos Airport while on his way to the United States of America – hours after the inauguration of Prof Soludo.

The EFCC spokesman had said Obiano was on their watch list prior to his arrest.

The former governor was subsequently transferred to the headquarters of the commission, where he was quizzed for days over alleged mismanagement of N5 billion Sure-P money, N37 billion security vote, withdrawn in cash, as well as some inflated contracts.

