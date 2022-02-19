EFCC returns N1.5bn recovered from banks to NHIS

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission said it has returned the sum of N1, 550,000.000 to the National Health Insurance Scheme.

The money according to the agency was part of the fund some commercial banks refused to transmit to the Treasury Single account since 2015.

In a statement on Friday, the Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, said the money was returned on February 10.

According to him, the Commission had earlier on September 16, 2021, released N1, 300,000,000, also recovered from the banks to the agency

The statement was titled, “EFCC returns recovered N1.5bn to NHIS’

It read, “On February 10, 2022, EFCC returned the sum (One Billion, Five Hundred and Fifty Million Naira) to the National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS.

The fund is part of monies that some commercial banks fraudulently withheld and refused to transmit to their Treasury Single Account, TSA, since 2015.

The Commission had earlier on September 16, 2021, released N1, 300,000,000, also recovered from the banks to the Agency.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...