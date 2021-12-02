EFCC re-arraigns Fayose over N1.2bn fraud

A former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, was on Thursday arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos State.

Fayose was charged alongside his company, Spotless Limited, before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, on 11 counts bordering on fraud and money laundering offences.

The EFCC alleges that Fayose and one of his associates, Abiodun Agbele, had on June 17, 2014, taken possession of N1.219billion to fund Fayose’s 2014 gubernatorial campaign in Ekiti State.

EFCC alleges that both men had committed criminal breach of trust, theft and stealing of public funds.

The charge also stated that the duo, on the same June 17, 2014, without going through financial institutions, received the sum of $5million, from Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, who was the then Minister of state for Defence.

Fayose and his company, Spotless Limited were also alleged to have, between June 17 and August 4, 2014, taken control of the sum of N317million, and deposited same in Zenith Bank Plc account number 1010170969.

Fayose denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to all the 11 counts of charges.

His trial continues on Friday before Justice Aneke, as the EFCC would be calling its 12th witness to testify against him.

