EFCC nails 12 bankers for fraud

The Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday, October 14, 2022 arrested twelve (12) bankers for suspected insider fraud.

The suspects are: Odeniyi Anthony, Deki Kingsley Onyekachi, Oguchukwu Ene, Elendu Chizaram, Anyakora Uchenna, Onah Kingsley, Akwe Elizabeth and Chinenye Grace Acibe.

Others are: Victoria Ezedie, Chidi-Ukah Obinna, Etoh Lawrence Uzochukwu and Udeze Harrison.

Preliminary investigations showed that the suspects allegedly stole funds from some dormant accounts in a branch of an old generation bank in Enugu.

The stolen funds were transferred from the dormant accounts to various beneficiaries, with the principal beneficiary already identified by the EFCC.

Authorities of the antigraft agency, say the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

