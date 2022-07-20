EFCC extradites FBI wanted suspect to the US over $3.5m fraud

A wire fraud suspect, Fatade Olamilekan, has been extradited to the United States for allegedly stealing over $3.5 million worth of equipment in various cities across the country.

This was disclosed in a statement Tuesday by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), five days after the suspect was extradited to answer for the alleged crime.

It stated that Olamilekan has since been declared wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

“His extradition was coordinated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, following a notice from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI New York, through the US Legal Attache for his role in impersonating various cities, state, and academic institutions across the United States,” the anti-graft agency said in the statement.

“Fatade was indicted by a grand jury in the Southern District of New York for offences of wire fraud, interstate transportation of stolen property and identity theft.”

The suspect was arrested by operatives of the EFCC on September 30, 2021, and his extradition trial commenced sometime in November 2021 before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.

On May 1, the judge granted the request to extradite the suspect to the United States to answer the criminal charges against him.

Upon his arrival in the United States, the suspect is billed to appear before a United States District Court.

