EFCC docks former Lagos AG

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed money laundering charges against a former Attorney-General (AG) and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State, Supo Shasore.

Sashore was Lagos AG from 2007 to 2011.

The charges which were filed before the Federal High Court, Lagos was signed by one of the EFCC’s lawyers, Bala Sanga.

The court has fixed the arraignment of the former Lagos AG for October 20 before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke.

Count one of the charge sheet said that Shasore on or about November 18, 2014 induced one Olufolakemi Adetore, in accepting cash payment of the sum of $100,000 without going through a financial institution.

In count two, Shasore was alleged to have made cash payment of the sum of $100,000 to Olufolakemi Adelore through Auwalu Habu and Wole Aboderin.

In counts three and four, the former Lagos AG was said to have induced and also made cash payment of the sum of $100,000 to one Ikechukwu Oguine without going through a financial institution.

The anti-graft agency alleged that the sums which exceed the amount permitted by law constitute an offence contrary to sections 78(c); 1(a) and 16(1)(d) and 18(c) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under section 16(6) and 16 (2)(b) of the same Act.

Supo Shasore (SAN) was the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, during the tenure of Mr. Babatunde Fashola as Governor of Lagos State.

