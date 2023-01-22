Search
EFCC detains Tompolo’s top ally

News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has reportedly detained Captain Warredi Enisuouh.

Enisuouh is the Executive Director of Operations and Technical of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, TSSNL.

The security surveillance company is owned by ex-militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, better known as Tompolo.

The President Muhammadu Buhari administration awarded a multi-billion Naira contract to Tantita in 2022 for the protection of oil pipelines.

It was gathered that Enisuoh was coordinating an operation in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to apprehend a top oil thief.

The EFCC got wind and invited him on January 19, allegedly demanding that he disclose the source of his intelligence.

Enisuoh is said to have refused, causing the anti-graft commission to keep him in custody.

