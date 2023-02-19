Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

EFCC denies raiding, recovering N400m from Tinubu’s home

News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has denied raiding the home of the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

In a statement on Sunday, Wilson Uwujaren, the Commission’s Spokesperson, debunked the report as false.

The Commission advised Nigerians to disregard reports making the rounds on social media, describing them as fake news.

It clarified that the Commission did not raid Tinubu’s home at any time and recovered a humongous sum of N 400 billion.

“The Commission wishes to state that the EFCC did no such operation.

“The public is enjoined to disregard the report as fake news,” he said.

Latest

Lifestyle

Facebook owner Meta to unveil paid subscription

0
Facebook and Instagram owner Meta will launch a paid...
Politics

‘Be patient’ – Buhari appeals to Nigerians amid Naira scarcity

0
President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to Nigerians to remain...
Sports

Rashford bags brace as United ease past Leicester

0
Marcus Rashford scored twice to continue his hot streak...
Politics

Tinubu, Shettima lock down Borno

0
There was a massive show of support and solidarity...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Lifestyle

Facebook owner Meta to unveil paid subscription

0
Facebook and Instagram owner Meta will launch a paid...
Politics

‘Be patient’ – Buhari appeals to Nigerians amid Naira scarcity

0
President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to Nigerians to remain...
Sports

Rashford bags brace as United ease past Leicester

0
Marcus Rashford scored twice to continue his hot streak...
Politics

Tinubu, Shettima lock down Borno

0
There was a massive show of support and solidarity...
Politics

2023: Wike loses grip on G5 Governors

0
The insinuation that the aggrieved Governors elected under the...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Facebook owner Meta to unveil paid subscription

Emmanuel Offor -
Facebook and Instagram owner Meta will launch a paid subscription service starting at $11.99 a month allowing users to verify their accounts, CEO Mark...
Read more

‘Be patient’ – Buhari appeals to Nigerians amid Naira scarcity

Emmanuel Offor -
President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to Nigerians to remain patient as his administration takes appropriate action to mitigate the hardships occasioned by the controversial...
Read more

Rashford bags brace as United ease past Leicester

Emmanuel Offor -
Marcus Rashford scored twice to continue his hot streak and help Manchester United overcome Leicester 3-0 in the Premier League. Rashford is in the form...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: