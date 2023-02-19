EFCC denies raiding, recovering N400m from Tinubu’s home

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has denied raiding the home of the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

In a statement on Sunday, Wilson Uwujaren, the Commission’s Spokesperson, debunked the report as false.

The Commission advised Nigerians to disregard reports making the rounds on social media, describing them as fake news.

It clarified that the Commission did not raid Tinubu’s home at any time and recovered a humongous sum of N 400 billion.

“The Commission wishes to state that the EFCC did no such operation.

“The public is enjoined to disregard the report as fake news,” he said.

