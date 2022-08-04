Thursday, August 4, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

EFCC declares Mompha wanted

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared Instagram celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha, wanted.

“Anyone with useful information as to his whereabout should contact the EFCC or the nearest police station,” the Commission said in a statement on Twitter.

The EFCC said Mompha is wanted “in an alleged case of Retention of Proceeds of Criminal Conduct, Possession of Document Containing False Pretences, False Asset Declaration and Laundering of Proceeds of Unlawful Conduct.”

Mompha was arrested on January 10 by EFCC and arraigned on January 12 alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited, on an eight-count charge of alleged money laundering of over N6billion.

On January 18, he was admitted to bail in the sum of N200 million with two sureties in like sum.

