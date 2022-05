The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has declared business mogul, Marcellinus Nzeribe, wanted.

The anti-graft agency said Nzeribe is wanted for jumping bail.

The EFCC is a post on its Facebook page on Monday, said, “Marcellinus C. Nzeribe is wanted by the EFCC.

“Know his whereabout? Please report to the EFCC Office or the nearest Police Station.”

