Monday, May 30, 2022
EFCC arrests Ex-Zamfara Governor Abdulaziz Yari

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Sunday arrested the former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari.

Yari was arrested at his Abuja residence in connection with the investigation of the Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, for alleged N80 billion fraud.

Idris was arrested by the commission on May 16 for allegedly raking off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members, and close associates.

Ex-governor Yari was arrested 24 hours after winning the All Progressives Congress ticket for Zamfara West senatorial district in the 2023 general elections.

The anti-graft agency has remained mum on whether he will be charged to court.

 

