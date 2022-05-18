Wednesday, May 18, 2022
EFCC arrests Ex-Speaker Patricia Etteh

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Patricia Etteh over allegation of fraud involving a Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) contract.

Etteh was arrested on Tuesday by the anti-graft agency in Abuja for questioning.

She was elected Speaker in 2007 but resigned only after a few months amid allegations of financial misappropriation. She remains the only woman in the country’s history to have been elected Speaker.

Her arrest comes a day after the EFCC arrested the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF) Ahmed Idris over an N80 billion fraud.

