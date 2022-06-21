EFCC Arraigns Macmillan Publishers Over $156,711 Fraud

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned Macmillan Nigeria Publishers Limited before the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja over an alleged $156,711.87 fraud.

The EFCC docked Macmillan Nigerian Publishers Limited alongside one Fasasi Bola before Justice Mojisola Dada an amended six-count charge bordering on obtaining goods by false pretence at their re-arraignment yesterday.

The anti-graft agency in the charge to the charge alleged that “Macmillan Nigeria Publishers, Prof. Adesanya Iyiola Adelekan (now at large) and Fasasi Bola, sometimes in 2018 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, conspired amongst yourselves to obtain goods by false pretence, property of BHS book Printing SDN BHD of Selangor Malaysia.

“Macmillan Nigeria Publishers, Prof. Adesanya Iyiola Adelekan (now at large) and Fasasi Bola, sometime in 2018 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, obtained books for sale worth $156,711.87 by false pretence from BHS book Printing SDN BHD of Selangor Malaysia. Under the pretence that you would sell the books and remit the money from the sales within two weeks of receiving the Bill of Lading, which pretence you knew or ought to know is false.”

Bola, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. The development made the prosecution, Ayanfeoluwa Ogunsina, to urge the court to fix a trial date and to remand the defendant in custody to the Nigerian Correctional Centre. The prayer was granted by Justice Dada and also fixed July 8 for the commencement of trial.

