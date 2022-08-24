Eedris Abdulkareem Thanks Wife for Donating Kidney Following Successful Surgery

Eedris Abdulkareem is thankfully out of the woods following his successful kidney transplant surgery.

The singer took to his instagram page to especially thank his wife Yetunde for donating her kidney to save his life.

In an Instagram post where he shared a picture of himself and his Mrs, Abdulkareem assured his kids that he was returning home healthy with their mum. He thanked God for the success of the transplant procedure, his extended family, well wishers and everyone else who came through for him.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...