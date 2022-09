Eedris Abdulkareem has left the hospital and is back home following a successful kidney transplant surgery.

The Nigerian rapper shared the news via his Instagram page on Thursday, September 22.

Posting a photo of himself, he wrote, “It’s good to be back home. To GOD be the glory. Alhamdullah. 🙏”

Back in July, the one part member of the erstwhile singing group, The Remedies, announced that he suffered kidney failure and would undergo a transplant.

