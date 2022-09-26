Edwin Clark defends Tompolo, says nothing wrong with FG’s contract

The leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum, Chief Edwin Clark, has defended the pipeline surveillance contract awarded to the former militant leader, Government Ekpemepulo, popularly known as Tompolo, saying there is nothing wrong with it.

Last month, the Federal Government announced the award of a N48 billion contract to the ex-militant to monitor pipelines, to check the menace of oil theft in the Niger Delta region. This was unsurprisingly greeted with outrage across the country.

But in a statement on Sunday, Clark warned Nigerians against interfering in the activities of the oil-rich region, saying there should be no further bickering and disorder in any part of the Niger Delta to enable the people to focus on the big picture of sustainable development.

“The unpatriotic elements should realize that there is nothing wrong in awarding contracts to any capable Niger Deltan, especially to protect oil and gas assets that are situated in their backyards,” he said.

“Similar contracts have been awarded in the past to individuals, I do not understand, therefore, why the Tompolo case is made to look as if it is the only one.”

“The beneficiaries of the contract are bonafide sons of the Niger Delta, who are committed to the peace and stability of the region and the country.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...