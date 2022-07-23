Edwards Hails Dennis, Sarr’s ‘Commitment, Attitude’ To Watford Goals

Watford coach, Rob Edwards, has hailed Super Eagles forward, Emmanuel Dennis and Senegalese winger Ismaila Sarr’s commitment, attitude and focus as the Hornets regroup ahead of the new season in the second tier Championship, Completesports.com reports.

Dennis and Sarr have been linked to several clubs following Watford’s relegation from the Premier League. However both players are turning out as models, remaining very professional and impressive the manager after previously missing the Hornets’ preseason trip to Austria.

Sarr scored a brace and Dennis netted a goal in Watford’s 4-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers in a preseason friendly at the Watford training ground in London on Saturday July 16.

Yaser Asprilla was also on the scoresheet for Watford, while Wycombe’s Ryan Tafazolli scored the consolation goal for his side.

In an interview with Watford Observer , Edwards lauded the players’ game winning performance..

“There’s no obligation to play them [Dennis and Sarr], but if I see commitment and a good attitude and a real focus, then they are too excellent players who can help us win games,” Edwards said.

“My job is to build a positive culture and a winning environment . Once we do that my job is to pick the best team I can in order to win games of football.

“While both lads [Dennis and Sarr] are here and committed , they will be at the forefront of my mind because they are vowed,vowed good players. They can help us win games.”

Dennis scored 10 goals and recorded six assists from 33 Premier League appearances last season.

He has scored one goal in seven appearances for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Sarr scored five goals in 22 Premier League appearances last season and recorded two assists.

Sarr has also scored 10 goals in 47 appearances for the Taranga Lions of Senegal.

Watford finished 19th in the Premier League last season with 23 points from 38 games.

