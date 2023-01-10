Search
Emmanuel Offor
Edo Train Attack: Kidnappers demand N20m ransom for each passenger

News

Kidnappers of the passengers who were picked up while waiting to board a train at Ekehen station in Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State have demanded for ransom.

Sources say the kidnappers contacted family members of the victims on Monday and demanded N20 million ransom on each of the kidnapped victim.

A youth leader in the area, Benson Ordia, who confirmed the incident, said the state government has promised to survey the area, DailyTrust writes.

The Edo state Command’s spokesperson, SP Chidi Nwanbuzor said he is not aware of the demand by the kidnappers

Recall that the 32 passengers were kidnapped on Saturday when gunmen invaded the station and whisked them into the bush.

Six of the victims, including three minors, were rescued by security agents in collaboration with hunters and vigilante.

News

Corruption: Immigration demotes 14 Officers, punishes 22 others

0
The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has demoted 14 officers...
Politics

Tinubu: 'Every Nigerian above 40 is sick' – Orji Kalu

0
The Chief Whip of the Senate, Uzor Orji Kalu...
Politics

Atiku mocks Tinubu over Buhari's Adamawa snub

0
The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization has mocked the Presidential...
Celebrity

Porsha Williams Mourns Passing of Mother-in-law Who Suffered Dementia

0
Porsha Williams is mourning the passing of her mother-in-law, Mrs Martina Guobadia.

Corruption: Immigration demotes 14 Officers, punishes 22 others

Emmanuel Offor -
The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has demoted 14 officers and penalised 22 others for corruption. NIS spokesman, Tony Akuneme disclosed this in a statement issued...
Read more

Tinubu: ‘Every Nigerian above 40 is sick’ – Orji Kalu

Emmanuel Offor -
The Chief Whip of the Senate, Uzor Orji Kalu says the 2023 presidential candidate of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu...
Read more

Atiku mocks Tinubu over Buhari’s Adamawa snub

Emmanuel Offor -
The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization has mocked the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, following what it described...
Read more

