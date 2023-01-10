Edo Train Attack: Kidnappers demand N20m ransom for each passenger

Kidnappers of the passengers who were picked up while waiting to board a train at Ekehen station in Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State have demanded for ransom.

Sources say the kidnappers contacted family members of the victims on Monday and demanded N20 million ransom on each of the kidnapped victim.

A youth leader in the area, Benson Ordia, who confirmed the incident, said the state government has promised to survey the area, DailyTrust writes.

The Edo state Command’s spokesperson, SP Chidi Nwanbuzor said he is not aware of the demand by the kidnappers

Recall that the 32 passengers were kidnapped on Saturday when gunmen invaded the station and whisked them into the bush.

Six of the victims, including three minors, were rescued by security agents in collaboration with hunters and vigilante.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...