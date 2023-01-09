Edo Train Attack: 6 victims, including 4 children, rescued

The Edo government says six people kidnapped during the attack on a train station in the state have been rescued.

The state government announced the development in a statement on Monday.

The rescued victims were identified as a 65-year-old man, a nursing mother with her baby, a six-year-old girl, and two siblings aged two and five years old, respectively.

On Saturday, gunmen kidnapped several persons from a train station in Igueben LGA, Edo state.

The abductees were said to have been waiting to board a train from the Igueben station to Warri in Delta state, when the incident occurred.

At least 30 people were reportedly kidnapped.

“We are confident that the other victims will be rescued soon as the highly motivated security personnel are in high spirits and have doubled down on the hot chase of the kidnappers,” Chris Nehikhare, Edo commissioner for information, said in the statement on Monday.

“As events unfold in the bushes, be assured that we will keep you posted and we crave the support of all stakeholders, particularly the media, to stay with the facts and avoid sensational reports that could further inflict emotional pain on the families and friends of the victims who are already in distress.

“Operation Bush Combing continues.”

