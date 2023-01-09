Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Edo Train Attack: 6 victims, including 4 children, rescued

News

The Edo government says six people kidnapped during the attack on a train station in the state have been rescued.

The state government announced the development in a statement on Monday.

The rescued victims were identified as a 65-year-old man, a nursing mother with her baby, a six-year-old girl, and two siblings aged two and five years old, respectively.

On Saturday, gunmen kidnapped several persons from a train station in Igueben LGA, Edo state.

The abductees were said to have been waiting to board a train from the Igueben station to Warri in Delta state, when the incident occurred.

At least 30 people were reportedly kidnapped.

“We are confident that the other victims will be rescued soon as the highly motivated security personnel are in high spirits and have doubled down on the hot chase of the kidnappers,” Chris Nehikhare, Edo commissioner for information, said in the statement on Monday.

“As events unfold in the bushes, be assured that we will keep you posted and we crave the support of all stakeholders, particularly the media, to stay with the facts and avoid sensational reports that could further inflict emotional pain on the families and friends of the victims who are already in distress.

“Operation Bush Combing continues.”

Latest

Politics

Buhari, Tinubu hit APC Adamawa campaign [Photos]

0
President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, attended the All Progressives...
Sports

BREAKING: Gareth Bale retires from football

0
Wales captain Gareth Bale has announced his retirement from...
Politics

Obi blasts Tinubu, says stinginess better than corruption

0
The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi,...
Politics

2023: INEC releases final list of presidential, national assembly candidates

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, released the...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

Buhari, Tinubu hit APC Adamawa campaign [Photos]

0
President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, attended the All Progressives...
Sports

BREAKING: Gareth Bale retires from football

0
Wales captain Gareth Bale has announced his retirement from...
Politics

Obi blasts Tinubu, says stinginess better than corruption

0
The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi,...
Politics

2023: INEC releases final list of presidential, national assembly candidates

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, released the...
Lifestyle

Nigerian Breweries gave Nigerians the ultimate Detty December with an exciting lineup of activities

0
Last December, Nigerian Breweries further entrenched its name in...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Buhari, Tinubu hit APC Adamawa campaign [Photos]

Emmanuel Offor -
President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, attended the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rally in Yola, Adamawa state. Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the party;...
Read more

BREAKING: Gareth Bale retires from football

Emmanuel Offor -
Wales captain Gareth Bale has announced his retirement from football at the age of 33 after a glittering career. The nation's most-capped men's player with...
Read more

Obi blasts Tinubu, says stinginess better than corruption

Emmanuel Offor -
The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Sunday, expressed disdain over recent comments by his opponent in the All Progressives Congress...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: