Edo Train Attack: 12 more victims rescued

Twelve more victims from last Saturday’s train station attack in Igueben, Edo State have been rescued by joint security operatives.

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, disclosed this to journalists on Sunday at the Police Cottage Hospital in Benin City, the state capital, where many of the rescued persons are currently recuperating.

“We were able to track them and release 12 out of the 14 that were being held hostages unharmed,” the governor stated.

“We think it is something worth celebrating and appreciate our members of the security forces for the sacrifice they have put in, the sleepless nights they have put in. We thank God that today which is Remembrance Day, we have something to rejoice about.”

With the latest rescue, the total number of persons in captivity is now two.

Obaseki then took a swipe at the Nigerian Railway Corporation and accused the railway authorities of negligence.

He insisted that the Kaduna train attack should have taught them to beef up security at their facilities nationwide.

“We must also express our disappointment at the authorities of the Nigerian Railway Corporation because, after the Kaduna incident, we expect that they will secure their facilities better.

“For six men to have come into their facility, I think it is something that has to be investigated. It doesn’t speak well of their preparedness to run an efficient rail system in this country and it doesn’t give Nigerians the confidence that they will be safe using that mode of transportation.”

