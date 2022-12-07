Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Eden Hazard announces retirement

Belgium’s captain, Eden Hazard, on Wednesday, announced his retirement from international football.

This is coming less than a few days after Belgium’s shock elimination from the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

After 126 caps and 33 goals, Hazard announced his retirement from international football at age just 31.

In a post via his Instagram account, Hazard said, “Thank you for your unparalleled support. Thank you for all this happiness shared since 2008.”

The Real Madrid star added, “I have decided to put an end to my international career. The succession is ready. I’ll miss you.”

