Eddie Murphy Agrees to Pay Mel B $35k Dollars for Child Support

Melanie Brown aka Mel B is going to receive a significant bump on the child support payments from

Eddie Murphy for their daughter, Angel Iris Murphy Brown.

The actor has just reportedly agreed to pay his ex $35,000 in monthly child support.

The former Spice Girl, filed court documents about two years ago, requesting for additional monies due to a decrease in income. This was back in October 2020, just over ten years after Murphy was first ordered to pay Brown $25,000 a month ($300,000 a year) in their February 2009 paternity settlement.

According to DailyMail, Murphy has since been deemed an “extraordinarily high earner” and is now being required to pay an additional $10,000 monthly, totaling $35,000 a month. Also, the payments are to be paid retroactively, beginning from October 2021 up until the former couple’s daughter turns 18 years old.

