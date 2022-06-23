Ed Sheeran Wins $1.1 Million in “Shape of You” Copyright Lawsuit

Ed Sheeran has scored a major win, Variety is reporting.

Per the outlet, the singer was awarded $1 million in his drawn-out copyright lawsuit over “Shape of You” which debuted in 2017.

The drama in 2018, after Sami Chokri and Ross O’Donoghue sued Sheeran for allegedly ripping off the 2015 record “Oh Why.”

The case has been going on for so many years. Earlier this year, the singer was cleared of any wrongdoing, and now a judge has ruled that he must be paid $1 million to cover his legal fees.

“The starting point is to identify the winners and losers in the action because the general rule is that the unsuccessful party pays the costs of the successful party,” Judge Antony Zacaroli wrote in his decision, per Variety. “There is no dispute as to this: [Sheeran] undoubtedly won and won on every substantial point […] I consider it is appropriate that the claimants’ success is reflected in an order that their costs are paid by the defendants.”

In 2018, Sami Chokri and Ross O’Donoghue sued Sheeran for allegedly ripping of his 2015 record “Oh Why.” The plaintiffs claimed Sheeran, along with co-writers Steve McCutcheon and Johnny McDaid, copied “particular lines and phrases” from “Oh Why.” However, Zacaroli—who acknowledged clear similarities between the songs—determined the defendants “neither deliberately nor subconsciously” plagiarized “Oh Why” when writing “Shape of You.”

