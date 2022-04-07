Ed Sheeran Breaks Silence After Winning “Shape of You” Copyright Lawsuit: ‘Coincidence Is Bound to Happen’

Ed Sheeran has shared a video in which he spoke about the lawsuit he won against an artist who accused him of ripping them off for the hits song “Shape of You.”

In 2018, Sami Switch sued the British singer-songwriter for allegedly plagiarizing his 2015 song “Oh Why.” Sheeran and his team denied this claim, and on Wednesday, London High Court Judge Antony Zacaroli rule Sheeran “neither deliberately nor subconsciously” copied “Oh Why” when he wrote “Shape of You” in 2016.

Now, Sheeran has taken to social media to address case.

“While we’re obviously happy with the result, I feel like claims like this are way too common now and have become a culture where a claim is made with the idea that a settlement will be cheaper than taking it to court,” he said in a video message posted on his Instagram. “Even if there’s no base for the claim. It’s really damaging to the songwriting industry. There’s only so many notes and very few chords used in pop music. Coincidence is bound to happen if 60,000 songs are being released every day on Spotify.”

He continued: “I don’t want to take anything away from the pain and hurt suffered by both sides of this case, but I just want to say that I’m not an entity. I’m not a corporation. I’m a human being. I’m a father. I’m a husband. I’m a son. Lawsuits are not a pleasant experience and I hope with this ruling it means in the future baseless claims like this can be avoided.”

