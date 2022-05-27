Friday, May 27, 2022
Ed Sheeran Shares Tracklist of New Album Dropping on Friday

Ed Sheeran has dropped the tracklist on his new album set to be released on Friday, May 27, 2022.

The Brit singer shared a photo via his social media handles; Instagram and Twitter as he announced the release of his repackaged tour album.

Sheeran noted that the Tour Edition of “=” will contain 9 extra tracks, including 2 brand new ones from a film called ‘Yesterday’ that were never released.

He shared snippets of the two songs from the movie as well as his wish for fans to love and enjoy these songs as much as he does.

