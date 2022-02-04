Ed Sheeran Joins Cast For Action-Comedy Movie, ‘Sumotherhood’

Ed Sheeran has landed another movie role.

According to Complex, the British superstar has been cast in Sumotherhood, an action-comedy directed by Adam Deacon, which is just about to start production in East London .

The outlet adds that the stars in the movie now include Ed Sheeran, Danny Sapani, Jennifer Saunders, Peter Serafinowicz, Leomie Anderson, London Hughes, and Jaime Winstone.

The director said he is “so excited” that this incredible cast is joining in on his project and that he “can’t wait to bring these wacky and crazy characters to life.”

And about the film, he added that it will celebrate the “variety of life in East London in 2022” and be “darkly authentic, as well as embracing the vibrant and diverse lifestyle of living in an East London council estate.”

We can’t wait!

