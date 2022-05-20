Ed Sheeran and His Wife Have Welcomed Their Second Chikd

It looks like a baby boom is in full bloom in Hollywood as Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn have welcomed their second child together.

The singer made the announcement via his social media a few hours ago, revealing that his family’s latest addition is a daughter.

Ed Sheeran posted a cute photo of baby mittens and captioned it, “Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4.”

Ed and Cherry tied the knot back in 2019 and welcomed their first daughter in August 2020.

