Friday, June 3, 2022
Ecuador beat Super Eagles 1-0

The Super Eagles were on the losing side again after going down 1-0 to Ecuador in their second friendly game played in New Jersey, United States in the early hours of Friday.

An early goal by Villarreal left-back Pervis Estupinan handed new Eagles coach Jose Peseiro his second defeat in as many games, albeit in international friendlies.

The Eagles made only one change from the starting line-up against Mexico, following the introduction of Faisal Sani for the injured Innocent Bonke.

The three-time AFCON champions have now gone five straight games without a win, losing three and drawing two.

Up next for Peseiro and his team is the 2023 AFCON qualifiers with games against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principe.

