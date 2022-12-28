Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Wife, Cynthia Calls Out ‘Razz’ Behaviour of Folks

Cynthia Obi-Uchendu has about had enough of bad manners from some people and has taken to social media to call out the behaviour.

The wife of TV hunk and lawyer, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, took to Twitter to speak on ‘razz’ behaviour common to some folks in our part of the world.

Cynthia tweeted, “I think it’s extremely razz to walk up to a couple and say hello to only one person and disregard the other one. Bad manners to the core!

