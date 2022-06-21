Tuesday, June 21, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Visibly Impressed with Elephant During Vacation

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu was visibly impressed by an elephant while away on vacation.

The media host extraordinaire posted a video of his interaction with the mammal at what looked like an animal resort.

The handler had instructed the Elephant to give a snapback hat to Ebuka only after faintly hearing his name once.

The elephant proceeded to seek Ebuka out in the sea of humans and hand over the hat; a feat that had the father of two visibly impressed by her retentive memory.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: