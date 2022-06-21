Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Visibly Impressed with Elephant During Vacation

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu was visibly impressed by an elephant while away on vacation.

The media host extraordinaire posted a video of his interaction with the mammal at what looked like an animal resort.

The handler had instructed the Elephant to give a snapback hat to Ebuka only after faintly hearing his name once.

The elephant proceeded to seek Ebuka out in the sea of humans and hand over the hat; a feat that had the father of two visibly impressed by her retentive memory.

Igbo amaka ❤️ — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) June 18, 2022

