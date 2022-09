Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is making friends in high places and has pictures to show.

The media personality and Big Brother Naija host, shared photos of his meeting with Microsoft co-founder and one of the world’s richest men, Bill Gates, in New York.

Obi-Uchendu anchored the Goalkeepers 2022 awards of the Bill and Melinda Gates’ Foundation, posted these photos to his Instagram on Friday, September 23 and captioned them,

“When Big Bill met Nnakenyi.”

