Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is once again in awe of the miracles that are pregnancy and childbirth.

The media personality and fashionista shared his thought on Twitter on Friday, August 26.

In his tweet, Ebuka noted that pregnancy and childbirth are indeed the biggest miracles there are and are completely underrated.

“Pregnancy and childbirth are the biggest miracles. Too underrated,” he wrote.

Pregnancy and childbirth are the biggest miracles. Too underrated — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) August 26, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...