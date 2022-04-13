Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Reveals First Course of Action on Becoming Nigeria’s President

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has made known his intention of one day occupying the highest stool of power in Nigeria.

The media personality revealed his ford course of action when he becomes the Nigerian President.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu tweeted that first off on his agenda is banning ponmo and rogg on the heels of that is making it illegal for parents to help their kids with homework.

“Gotta make it illegal for parents to help their children with homework when I become President. Let me rest”, he tweeted.

“Right after I ban ponmo,” he added

