Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Retains ‘Slay Papa’ Title at Launch of Big Brother Naija Season 7

If there’s one thing Ebuka Obi-Uchendu will never do, it’s disappoint in the fashion department.

The media personality continued his streak of fashion wins at the launch of the Big Brother Naija season 7, on Saturday, July 23.

For his returning duty as host, Ebuka opted for looks from the catalogue of ace designer, Mai Atafo from his Atafo Official label.

He began the night with a combustion of the colour pink, stunning in a fushia pink 3-piece suit, paired with a pale pink shirt, sporting ruffle details. In place of a pocket square, the fashion icon opted for exaggerated maroon petals and a bowtie on the same colour, to finish off the look.

For his second look, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu opted for the classic agbada with a twist. The outfit was a patchwork of fabrics coming together in the most stylish way. Worn with grey Buba and trousers, Ebuka paired it with a blue cap and black dress shoes.

We can’t wait to see the fashion offerings from his stables this season.

