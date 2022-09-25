Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Responds to Accusation of Joining the Illuminati

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu took time out of his busy schedule to address news that he has joined the Illuminati.

The media personality who recently hosted the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation ‘Goalkeepers’ event in New York, was accused of joining the elite ‘cult’ by a social media user whose undeniable proof was a hand gesture the former made in a photo.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu responded by expressing disappointment at having not yet received the $100million signing bonus that allegedly comes with joining the group.

