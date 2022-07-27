Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Reacts to Barack Obama’s Summer Playlist

Barack Obama released his playlist for 2022 summer on Tuesday, July 26 and this has elicited reactions from folks including our very own Ebuka.

The playlist which featured Burna Boy’s Last Last, Finesse by Pheelz ft BNXN fka Buju and others, had the Big Brother Naija host in a bit of a pickle.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu wondered aloud if Obama would join the rest of us in screaming “Folake for the night,” a line from the hit track, ‘Finesse’.

So does Barack also scream "Folake for the night o"? — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) July 26, 2022

