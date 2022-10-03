Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Pays Homage to BBNaija Level Up Housemates in Atafo Official for Final Show

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu was the quintessential gentleman in Atafo Official for the grand finale of the Big Brother Naija season 7, Level Up show.

The host extraordinaire paid homage to all of the housemates that graced the show this season with his first look of the night.

Ebuka wore the traditional tuxedo with the faces of each housemate emblazoned on the jacket. He paired this with a crisp white shirt, black pants, black bow tie and dark shades.

For his second look, he donned a rich maroon velvet and damask babariga with a matching red cap. See look below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...