Monday, September 26, 2022
HomeFashion
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Makes Fashion Statement in Ugo Monye for Sunday Live Show

As always, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu did not disappoint on Sunday night during the live show of the Big Brother Naija Level Up.
The host made a fashion statement in his collaboration with Ugo Monye who designed the ensemble the for the penultimate live show.
Ugo Monye had the creative juices flowing as he came up with a modern twist on the traditional Idoma fabric, Apa.
Serving as a harbinger of the events to unfold during the night, the “black” and “red” colour of the attire evoked a sense of royal demeanour as Ebuka served like only he can in the 3-piece ensemble paired with a matching cap and black shoes. See the looks below.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: