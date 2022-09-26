Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Makes Fashion Statement in Ugo Monye for Sunday Live Show

As always, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu did not disappoint on Sunday night during the live show of the Big Brother Naija Level Up.

The host made a fashion statement in his collaboration with Ugo Monye who designed the ensemble the for the penultimate live show.

Ugo Monye had the creative juices flowing as he came up with a modern twist on the traditional Idoma fabric, Apa.

Serving as a harbinger of the events to unfold during the night, the “black” and “red” colour of the attire evoked a sense of royal demeanour as Ebuka served like only he can in the 3-piece ensemble paired with a matching cap and black shoes. See the looks below.

