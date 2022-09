As expected, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu brought his fashion A-game to the stage of the Big Brother Naija eviction show on Sunday, September 18.

The host made a fashion statement in an Atafo Official ensemble consisting of a pair of grey pants and a matching military styled jacket.

Ebuka did justice to the look by pairing the 2-piece with a crisp white shirt which was safely tucked in the pants and worn under the jacket, dark sunglasses, a black beret and black boots.

See his look below.

