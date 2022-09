Everyone is talking about what Ebuka Obi-Uchendu wore to last night’s BBNaija Eviction show.

The show-host stepped out in a stunning, colorful Akwaeke bespoke piece by D29, the look complete with blue boots. “A K W E T E (Akwa Mmiri) Delicately hand woven in the heart of Igboland,” he captioned his gorgeous photos.

See the photos:

