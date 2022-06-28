Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is Over Viral Video, Warns Folks to Quit Sending it to Him

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has had it with folks constantly sending him a viral video where his name was mentioned.

The media personality took to Twitter to warn folks to quit it as he was well over the whole shebang.

The video in question, had been taken in a Church during a service where the preacher had revealed that she was hearing the name ‘Ebuka’ and proceeded to ask who it was.

A man in the service had presented himself and the preacher had gone on to state that he was hidden in a woman’s privates.

 

